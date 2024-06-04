News & Fox

PODCAST: And what rough beast next?

04 June 2024 - 10:30
Former DA leader Tony Leon has harsh words for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and praise for ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula following the tumultuous election results.

As he heads off to join the DA’s post-election negotiating team, he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the constitution wasn’t designed to deal with the kind of collapse in electoral support for the ruling party that happened last week.

It gives political leaders precious little time to stitch together a government of different parties that can guarantee long-term stability. The Germans take months. The Belgians once took more than a year. We have two weeks.

RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest

International experience worth taking into account if ANC and DA agree to share power
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: ANC should form coalition with EFF and IFP as prelude to overtures to MK party

There is no upside to a tie-up with the DA, except for a rally on financial markets that will fade as quickly as the ‘New Dawn’
9 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance

Coalition with MK and EFF will not survive as market reaction and slump in confidence will cause about-face
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a grand coalition?

It’s important to note the complexity and risk in the design and negotiation of the future
1 day ago
LETTER: DA must not compromise on principles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA ...

ANC tests the water with potential coalition partners

MICHAEL AVERY: Coalition calculus constrained by ‘amorphous markets’

ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents

LUCKY MATHEBULA: Minority government would allow ANC to govern without a ...

GHALEB CACHALIA: Change voting system and ditch politics of allegiance

More than 70 ANC MPs will join job seekers’ queue

DA confirms it will have ‘exploratory’ talks with ANC

