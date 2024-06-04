Former DA leader Tony Leon has harsh words for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and praise for ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula following the tumultuous election results.
As he heads off to join the DA’s post-election negotiating team, he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the constitution wasn’t designed to deal with the kind of collapse in electoral support for the ruling party that happened last week.
It gives political leaders precious little time to stitch together a government of different parties that can guarantee long-term stability. The Germans take months. The Belgians once took more than a year. We have two weeks.
PODCAST: And what rough beast next?
Former DA leader Tony Leon has harsh words for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and praise for ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula following the tumultuous election results.
As he heads off to join the DA’s post-election negotiating team, he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the constitution wasn’t designed to deal with the kind of collapse in electoral support for the ruling party that happened last week.
It gives political leaders precious little time to stitch together a government of different parties that can guarantee long-term stability. The Germans take months. The Belgians once took more than a year. We have two weeks.
Also see:
RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC should form coalition with EFF and IFP as prelude to overtures to MK party
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance
ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a grand coalition?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: DA must not compromise on principles
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA ...
ANC tests the water with potential coalition partners
MICHAEL AVERY: Coalition calculus constrained by ‘amorphous markets’
ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents
LUCKY MATHEBULA: Minority government would allow ANC to govern without a ...
GHALEB CACHALIA: Change voting system and ditch politics of allegiance
More than 70 ANC MPs will join job seekers’ queue
DA confirms it will have ‘exploratory’ talks with ANC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.