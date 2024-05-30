Millions pledged to fight Africa’s ‘silent scourge’
Viral hepatitis is preventable, but low vaccination rates mean thousands of unnecessary deaths. A new campaign aims to change that
30 May 2024 - 05:00
An ambitious project to vaccinate all infants in Africa against viral hepatitis has received a R451m shot in the arm.
Zimbabwean industrialist Adam Molai announced this at the African Viral Hepatitis Convention, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on May 15-18. The new campaign is aimed at eliminating the virus that attacks the liver and is responsible for high mortality on the continent. The project is the mass vaccination and detection of carriers of hepatitis B and C, diseases that are entirely preventable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.