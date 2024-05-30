Is Joburg emerging from its housing slump?
The property recession has seemingly bottomed out as bargain hunters start cashing in on the city’s value proposition
30 May 2024 - 05:02
There finally seems to be some reprieve in sight for Joburg homeowners, with the latest industry data hinting at a long-awaited recovery in residential property sales and prices.
It’s no secret that many Joburg homeowners have battled to sell their homes in recent years. It has placed huge pressure on property values — in fact, industry players say that in some areas prices have tumbled to 10-year lows. ..
