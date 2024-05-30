ELECTIONS 2024
How Cape Town voted
Queuing to cast their ballots, residents raise concern about crime, unemployment and broken promises
30 May 2024 - 10:58
Long queues, a few technical glitches and inked thumbs were the order of the day in Cape Town as millions of people stood in line for hours on Wednesday to cast their votes. There were reports of thousands of residents still waiting in queues past the 9pm closing time.
Many South Africans were excited to make their mark. But long, slow-moving lines meant delays and waits of up to four hours for some. ..
