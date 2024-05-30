Amazon, Takealot and Shoprite, and the drive to deliver
Retailers bet on same-day, trackable delivery to beat the global giant in South Africa
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Online shopping in South Africa is for the most part a curious mix of convenience and frustration, especially when buying products that don’t come off supermarket shelves. But as Shoprite and Takealot brace for Amazon.co.za’s impact, things are about to get a lot better for the shopper.
Takealot, South Africa’s largest online retailer, has expanded its product range, streamlined payment and worked on getting products to doors faster. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.