Blowing the lid on the lottery scandal
When Mzukisi Makatse exposed corruption at the National Lotteries Commission, he lost everything. But, he says, he has no regrets
29 February 2024 - 05:00
When Mzukisi Makatse drew his employer’s attention to an irregular R6m lottery grant in 2017, it began a turbulent part of his life; that moment eventually led to a “criminal enterprise” in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) being exposed.
At the time Makatse, a young attorney, was working for the NLC in the Eastern Cape. Though only five months in the job, he refused to obey instructions from his managers to sign off on a payment for a music festival he had flagged as possibly corrupt...
