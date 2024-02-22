Will health minister approve cheaper medical aid plans?
Minister must decide on cheaper health options
22 February 2024 - 05:00
All eyes in the medical funding sector are focused on whether health minister Joe Phaahla will approve cheaper aid plans — until now blocked by the government.
Phaahla has received a report from the government-funded Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) that deals, among other things, with low-cost benefit options. Its registrar, Sipho Kabane, says his senior staff did exhaustive work on it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.