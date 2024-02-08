Why South Africa’s exploration sector isn’t thriving
Green light for minerals map. But a red light for the tech to get it working and the time this will take
In January, South Africa’s department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) finally unveiled its preferred technology provider for a new minerals cadastre. The cadastre, a comprehensive real estate map that is intended to streamline the department’s beleaguered mineral licensing regime, is at least three years late.
Only the DMRE, headed by minister Gwede Mantashe, knows why it has taken so long to deliberate over so important a matter. He tends to blame others, such as the State IT Agency, which he claimed last year took too long to audit his department’s chosen technology. Surely now there can be no excuses?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.