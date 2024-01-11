JSE puts Sekunjalo on notice
Shareholders of Ayo and AEEI have been told that the exchange will suspend the shares if the companies do not release their annual reports by January 31
It was another busy festive season for Sekunjalo Investment subsidiaries Ayo Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). During December four important Sens announcements were issued by Ayo and three by AEEI. That’s in addition to a few results-related Sens statements from each of the listed entities.
December has been a special time of year for Ayo ever since it was listed on December 21 in 2017. That listing went largely unnoticed by the JSE community, either because they were caught up in festive distractions or because they were trying to calculate how much they had lost on their Steinhoff investments...
