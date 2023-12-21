Is it a bird, is it a dinosaur? Not exactly...
UCT scientists take a closer look at evidence left by creatures that walked in Lesotho 210-million years ago
21 December 2023 - 05:00
Across the floodplains of prehistoric Southern Africa a mystery animal stalked the land. All that scientists know about the creature, which existed 210-million years ago, is that it was three toed and left tracks that look identical to that of modern birds.
For decades academics have puzzled over these ancient footprints, wondering whether they were left by an early dinosaur, a lizard relative or perhaps something else. Researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) have recently reassessed the fossil record and examined prints that were found at four sites in Lesotho more closely. ..
