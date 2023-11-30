HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Safa’s quiet surrender on 2027 Women’s World Cup

Fears of too little money and poor crowds count against the bid

30 November 2023 - 05:00
by MARK GLEESON

The chance to forge a bridgehead for women’s sport on the continent has been lost with South Africa deciding against a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

It was a long shot anyway, with many factors counting against the country, not least of which were economic turmoil and the viability of hosting the event...

