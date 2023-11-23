BATTLE OF THE RETAILERS
How Checkers won ‘pick n pinch’
Judge interdicts Pick n Pay from selling its Crafted Collection range in its current packaging, but appeal is pending
23 November 2023 - 05:02
Checkers has emerged victorious, for the moment, in its battle with rival Pick n Pay over their lookalike private-label ranges.
Last week judge Patricia Goliath of the Western Cape High Court granted an application by Checkers to interdict Pick n Pay from selling its Crafted Collection range in its current livery because it resembled the Checkers line, Forage & Feast, too closely. “A cursory look at the respective products reveals that the visual similarities between the get-ups are remarkable,” the judge said. ..
