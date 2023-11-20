Beyond connectivity: The role of business leaders in Africa’s digital evolution

Bronwyn Williams, guest keynote speaker, futurist, economist and business trends analyst, emphasised the importance of control over a business’s digital message and infrastructure, and the dangers of service denial, such as economic green-lining and deep-stack denials.

To retain control and take advantage of the internet of things, businesses need data sovereignty.

Pointing out that artificial intelligence (AI) presents a challenge but is the baseline for business competitivity in an edge-based economy, she said businesses must rely on third-party help to use it effectively.

“The internet is no longer where you go,” she said, “It’s more like you swim in it.”

Technologies in the metaverse will one day transform the 3D virtual world into reality.

The education system in SA will have to change from rote learning to learning how to access information on demand, how to distinguish between true and false, and how to attain individual sovereignty.

“We need to work together to be sovereign as a society” said Williams.