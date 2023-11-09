CSA steps in to save Newlands
Iconic cricket ground gets a R26m ‘injection’ to host the New Year’s Test against India
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Fearing the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) would be unable to host the New Year’s Test against India or the SA20, Cricket South Africa (CSA) moved last week to shore up WPCA’s cash reserves with R26m.
CSA did not call the injection “a bailout”, emphasising that the money was in return for an increased equity stake in the new commercial developments at Newlands. The increased stake is yet to be decided...
