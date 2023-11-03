Year-end results have rekindled investor interest, but the unknown for buyers is whether the highly priced retailer will be able live up to its market rating
The party could turn to a collective executive arrangement to resolve the coalition impasse in Gauteng
FM editor Rob Rose unpacks this week's cover plus more insights in this week's magazine
More than 20% of South Africa’s chickens have died, or been culled in recent weeks to deal with a new highly contagious strain of bird flu. The two largest chicken producers, which have lost more ...
Tashas’ first restaurant in London in the iconic Battersea Power Station will be an updated version of the original Tashas in Joburg
FM editor Rob Rose unpacks this week's cover plus more insights in this week's magazine.
What to expect in this week’s FM
What to expect in this week's FM
ROB ROSE: Craig Roy Warriner, and the abuse of trust
Worst bird flu epidemic yet, ravages South Africa
How family businesses boom (and bomb)
What can government do to help our farmers?
Tashas flicks the switch on London restaurant
Afrimat: Deals in the DNA
Mayday for SA’s air force
These Boks are the greatest yet
NATASHA MARRIAN: Will the ANC boot out the mayoral system?
ANN CROTTY: China’s Xi Jinping is staying tough with tycoons
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Global growth: trick or treat?
MARC HASENFUSS: Big game action in Smallcapsville
Shareholders shafted with planned changes to the Companies Act
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why pay for a TV licence?
