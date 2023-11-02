Joburg City Library: quiet, please, we’re closed
Book-lending institution is closed and there’s no sign of it opening soon
02 November 2023 - 05:00
The Joburg City Library could be closed for years, at a time when the country’s libraries are facing a crisis brought on by budgetary cuts.
The 88-year-old library, in the middle of the Joburg CBD, closed in May 2021 after structural issues were raised by a preliminary status report. Refurbishment of the building began but during the past financial year more defects were identified, which, according to the Joburg Development Agency, “altered the initial scope of work significantly”...
