HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox

Co.Space: From side hustles to success stories

Co.Space has created a launch pad for backyard butchers, bakers and candlestick-makers

BL Premium
02 November 2023 - 05:00
by Joan Muller

It’s no secret that most commercial landlords face rising vacancies and softer rentals as South Africa’s stuttering economy, high interest rates and shrinking consumer wallets erode demand for traditional office, retail and industrial premises.   

However, there’s a positive upshot to the downturn: it’s prompting property players to bring new space solutions to the market to cater for tenants who can’t afford to lock themselves into lengthy and onerous leases.    ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.