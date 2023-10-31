Cadbury generosity narrative reflects the true essence of humanity
New Cadbury TV commercial aims to foster a spirit of benevolence through simple gestures of kindness
Few brands resonate as universally as Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Rooted deeply in generosity, Cadbury has been a cornerstone in SA households for generations.
Not only have its rich chocolate indulgences inspired special moments, but the brand’s initiatives have touched lives.
Cadbury aims to inspire special moments of connection brought to life through its call for citizens to embrace the glass and a half of generosity in everyone.
Generosity beyond words — a glass and a half in every gesture
The successful completion of Cadbury’s Read To Succeed programme — that shone a light on the nation’s reading crisis — allowed the brand to focus on the essence of human connection.
It’s an evolution that aims to embrace the beauty and impact of the little things we do for someone else, the small gestures that pack an emotional punch and bring people closer together.
This renewed focus sees Cadbury return to its core value which gives meaning to “there’s a glass and a half in everyone”.
It comes at a vital time when the pressures of life see us taking one another for granted.
Zesizwe Matthews, Ogilvy creative director, who, together with agency partners, says: “We want to reflect and tell stories about people and connections that we don’t usually share, like the vulnerability between a father and his son.
“It’s a connection not many brands are brave enough to explore and show.”
Cadbury has embraced this untold narrative through its new TV commercial which explores the dynamic relationship between a father and son, and how they share a special moment of generosity.
The commercial sees the son helping his father get ready for his first date in years by secretly placing a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate in his dad’s pocket as a good-luck charm.
This small gesture has an enormous emotional impact, embodying the spirit of kindness.
Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate, adds: “This TVC underscores our brand’s mantra, ‘There’s a glass and a half in everyone’, articulating how even the simplest acts of kindness can result in extraordinary moments of human connection.”
Turning the page on 1,500 stories
In 2020, Cadbury introduced the Read to Succeed programme, which aimed to create 1,500 new children’s stories in all 11 official languages.
“This chapter in our generosity journey brought the brand and South Africans closer than ever before, not just sharing a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, but sharing a love for reading, for culture and, most significantly, for generosity,” Sidersky says.
This article was sponsored by Cadbury.