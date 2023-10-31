Cadbury generosity narrative reflects the true essence of humanity

Generosity beyond words — a glass and a half in every gesture

The successful completion of Cadbury’s Read To Succeed programme — that shone a light on the nation’s reading crisis — allowed the brand to focus on the essence of human connection.

It’s an evolution that aims to embrace the beauty and impact of the little things we do for someone else, the small gestures that pack an emotional punch and bring people closer together.

This renewed focus sees Cadbury return to its core value which gives meaning to “there’s a glass and a half in everyone”.

It comes at a vital time when the pressures of life see us taking one another for granted.