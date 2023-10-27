HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox

WATCH: What to expect in this week’s FM

27 October 2023 - 14:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Digital editor Nelisiwe Shomang tells us what to look out for in this week's edition of the Financial Mail.

Abel Sithole, the CEO of Africa’s largest fund manager, faces no small task in ensuring politicians keep their sticky fingers off the R2.6-trillion he manages. But it’s a battle the Public Investment Corp nearly lost at one point ...

Also read:

How Abel Sithole plans to keep politicians’ sticky fingers off the PIC

Abel Sithole, the CEO of Africa’s largest fund manager, faces no small task in ensuring politicians keep their sticky fingers off the R2.6-trillion ...
Features
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Scary October for Markus Jooste

The Steinhoff ghosts are abroad in this Halloween month
Opinion
1 day ago

White-washing the history of black rugby

Were it not for a handful of sports historians, the long and proud tradition of competitive black rugby in South Africa may have been lost to ...
Features
1 day ago

South Africa scraping into the future

South Africa will likely avoid a populist disaster after 2024 but continue to muddle through, slowly overcoming its challenges. Unfortunately, ...
Features
1 day ago

DUNCAN MCLEOD: MultiChoice gears up for the fight of its life

The radical overhaul of Showmax is set to lead the battle against the company’s video streaming peers early next year
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: What to expect in this week’s FM
News & Fox
2.
Bad nursing: a R120bn problem
News & Fox
3.
Let them eat cake
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Arena partners with Sebenza to connect commuters ...
Business
5.
Over a million South Africans have used the HIV ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.