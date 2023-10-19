HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

WATCH: What to expect in this week’s FM

19 October 2023 - 14:30
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose tells us what to look out for in this week's edition of the Financial Mail.

Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of South Africa’s rainbow?

Also read:

As the cost of borrowing soars and a fiscal crisis looms, South Africa is desperate for new sources of cash. Some think they have found a hidden ...
Features
10 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Trustco’s Van Rooyen fumes as JSE flexes its muscles

Namibian firm Trustco’s CEO maintains he’s fighting a battle against nanny-like meddling, but the JSE says it’s a matter of corporate accountability
Opinion
10 hours ago

All eyes on Enoch’s balancing skills

With South Africa sowing the seeds of a fiscal crisis, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to tread an increasingly frayed tightrope when he ...
Features
10 hours ago

R1bn deal is just ‘rearranging’ my affairs, says Wiese

Shoprite's former chair — and controlling investor — says he’s merely doing some housekeeping, and that the grocer has a ‘great future’
Money & Investing
10 hours ago

Gold still the ‘catastrophe’ metal of choice

Yet the recent premium in gold arising from the Middle East conflict is volatile, and not a reliable driver of long-term value
Money & Investing
10 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.