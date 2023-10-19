Shoprite's former chair — and controlling investor — says he’s merely doing some housekeeping, and that the grocer has a ‘great future’
Namibian firm Trustco’s CEO maintains he’s fighting a battle against nanny-like meddling, but the JSE says it’s a matter of corporate accountability
Cape Town is expecting a resurgence in tourism this summer as Covid fades into history
As the cost of borrowing soars and a fiscal crisis looms, South Africa is desperate for new sources of cash. Some think they have found a hidden stockpile at the Reserve Bank, but it is unlikely to ...
While the Lowveld may hog the limelight for big five safaris, Richard Holmes discovers two new destinations worth the drive in the hills and plains of the Eastern Cape
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose tells us what to look out for in this week's edition of the Financial Mail.
Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of South Africa’s rainbow?
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: What to expect in this week’s FM
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose tells us what to look out for in this week's edition of the Financial Mail.
Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of South Africa’s rainbow?
Also read:
Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of South Africa’s rainbow?
ROB ROSE: Trustco’s Van Rooyen fumes as JSE flexes its muscles
All eyes on Enoch’s balancing skills
R1bn deal is just ‘rearranging’ my affairs, says Wiese
Gold still the ‘catastrophe’ metal of choice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.