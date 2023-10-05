Too soon to slag off Bushveld Minerals?
Little-known investor rides to rescue of Highveld Steel’s vanadium offshoot
Ever since Anglo American closed the doors on its once-mighty Highveld Steel & Vanadium in 2007, investors have tried and failed to make a fist of the Mpumalanga assets. Russian group Evraz, which bought Highveld from Anglo, went into business rescue in 2016. Bushveld Minerals, a UK-listed company that bought Evraz’s vanadium assets, has now also run into problems.
Last month Bushveld unveiled a proposed recapitalisation of up to $77.5m at both asset and listed company level. Riding to its rescue is the little-known Southern Point Resources (SPR), described by Bushveld as a “focused investment fund founded by South African mining entrepreneurs”. As R1.47bn in investment is a tidy sum, especially for assets that haven’t delivered for nearly two decades, it’s worth asking who SPR is. Few in South Africa’s mining sector have heard of it...
