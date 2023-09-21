NO ENTRY
Visa hassles force out business school head
Visa frustrations force Stellenbosch Business School director to quit
There’s an evident irony when the director of Stellenbosch Business School, Prof Mark Smith, talks of the opportunity for South Africa to become a leading light in the international business schools community. As foreign business schools queue up for a share of the South African business education market — both for its own value and as a springboard into the rest of Africa — he says: “With an openness to world-class academics and students, South Africa could become a key educational destination for the continent and an important export industry for the country.”
That openness has been lacking towards Smith. The UK-born academic was appointed to the Stellenbosch job in 2020 but had to wait more than a year for home affairs to issue the necessary visa. Now he’s leaving early because his wife and stepdaughter can’t join him. ..
