HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox

PODCAST: Execrable English or cunning code?

20 September 2023 - 12:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill is an attempt to rewrite what South Africa’s national interest is. On a first read it turns out to be almost exactly the government’s interest as well.

So opposing government policy, advocating for it to fail or funding legal challenges to literally anything the government wants to do could have you running into trouble with the intelligence agencies.

It isn’t funny, says Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. If we are not careful, the next target, after the NGOs are beaten back, will be opposition parties and the media. 

EDITORIAL: Parliament in race against time

Raft of bills needs to be processed before end of term of current administration
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State Security Agency

The domestic and foreign intelligence services will be separated in terms of a draft law that has been approved
National
3 months ago

Why greylisting matters for you, your investments and the country

The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the ...
Features
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
How South Africa’s mRNA hub is teaching the world ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Execrable English or cunning code?
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: What underpins food prices in South ...
News & Fox
4.
Sekunjalo: fighting battles on many fronts
News & Fox
5.
After Buthelezi, what lies ahead for the IFP?
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.