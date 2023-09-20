The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill is an attempt to rewrite what South Africa’s national interest is. On a first read it turns out to be almost exactly the government’s interest as well.
So opposing government policy, advocating for it to fail or funding legal challenges to literally anything the government wants to do could have you running into trouble with the intelligence agencies.
It isn’t funny, says Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. If we are not careful, the next target, after the NGOs are beaten back, will be opposition parties and the media.
PODCAST: Execrable English or cunning code?
