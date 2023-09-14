Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema displayed diplomatic courage rarely exhibited by many of his regional peers, not least of them South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Hichilema pointedly refused to grace with his presence the farce that was Zimbabwe’s presidential inauguration. He also opted not to congratulate Emmerson Mnangagwa for his flawed election “victory”. Hichilema’s response was no knee jerk: he is chair of the politics, defence & security co-operation committee of Sadc, an organisation whose observer mission found the Zimbabwe elections to have fallen short of regional and international standards.
Ian Plaatjes. Picture: Supplied
A bad week for Ian Plaatjes
There are other high-ups at the SABC to blame, but we’ll settle for COO Ian Plaatjes, who accused MultiChoice of bullying because his own corporation woke up too late and then had to put out the begging bowl to buy a share of the rights to televise the Rugby World Cup. People like Plaatjes and sports minister Zizi Kodwa think international sport is a national right, when it’s more a marketing opportunity (you need only look at the jerseys the Boks wore to see that). And when you get the rights, don’t mess up, as happened with the SABC’s streaming failure of the broadcast of the Boks’ first game.
A good week for Hakainde Hichilema
The Zambian president’s principled stance regarding the Zimbabwe elections is an example for other SADC leaders
