Impact listing achieves first on Cape stock exchange
There’s a new hot stock in town as the Cape Town Stock Exchange lists a Reit which invests in solar power installations
07 September 2023 - 05:00
The Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) has launched South Africa’s first board for impact listings. Gaia Fund Managers’ renewable real estate investment trust (Reit), which invests in on-site solar power installations for large industrial and commercial landowners with offtake power purchase agreements, is the first to list.
This is Gaia’s third listing of an infrastructure-based fund, following its renewables fund (focusing on investments in the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme) and one targeting the rollout of fibreoptic cables in underserviced neighbourhoods...
