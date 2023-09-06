PODCAST: Cyril Ramaphosa’s sweet dreams

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country on television on Sunday night that the recent Brics summit in Joburg was all about creating “a fairer and more inclusive world order”.
“New world orders” are the stuff the Russian and Chinese leaders dream about. To hear those words slip so easily from a potential new vassal’s lips must be satisfying. No more work involved!
But Peter Bruce argues in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that expecting dictatorships, autocracies, tyrannies, monarchies and one-party states to change the world for the better is just plain bonkers.
The more power they are handed by naive leaders like Ramaphosa, the more the world will begin to look like their countries. Then they’ll chew him up and spit him out.
