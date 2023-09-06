News & Fox

PODCAST: Cyril Ramaphosa’s sweet dreams

Peter Bruce argues that expecting dictatorships, autocracies, tyrannies, monarchies and one-party states to change the world for the better is just plain bonkers

06 September 2023 - 10:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country on television on Sunday night that the recent Brics summit in Joburg was all about creating “a fairer and more inclusive world order”.

“New world orders” are the stuff the Russian and Chinese leaders dream about. To hear those words slip so easily from a potential new vassal’s lips must be satisfying. No more work involved!

But Peter Bruce argues in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that expecting dictatorships, autocracies, tyrannies, monarchies and one-party states to change the world for the better is just plain bonkers.

The more power they are handed by naive leaders like Ramaphosa, the more the world will begin to look like their countries. Then they’ll chew him up and spit him out.  

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JUSTICE MALALA: Blame and bonsela: Cyril’s way of winning

Blaming apartheid and handing out grants underpin the ANC’s election strategy
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s tiny violins should play for South Africa instead

Ramaphosa's deep dive into self-pity and denial shows how out of touch he is with reality
Opinion
1 month ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa’s clownish coterie

The president really shouldn’t have to be cleaning up after his bumbling aides all the time
Opinion
2 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Delegating to the derelict while Ramaphosa fails to crack the whip

Metro cops check licence discs while druggies direct the rush-hour traffic
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST: Cyril Ramaphosa’s sweet dreams
News & Fox
2.
Why so many government patients get cervical ...
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Saudi Arabia a strategic market for ...
News & Fox
4.
Cape Town flat rentals rocket
News & Fox
5.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Student of the Year ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.