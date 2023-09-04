PODCAST: Saudi Arabia a strategic market for local agriculture exports expansion

South Africa exports oranges to Saudi Arabia, among other things. Picture: Werner Hills
Saudi Arabia is one of the countries set to join Brics in January 2024. This is a major development, and one that offers another avenue for diversifying the geographic destinations of South Africa’s agricultural exports.
Local agriculture stands to benefit enormously from close co-operation with Saudi Arabia. As chair of the 15th Brics summit, South Africa championed the need to deepen trade and investment among the Brics countries, a point that other members overwhelmingly supported.
The agribusiness working group of the Brics Business Council, in particular, raised the trade aspect and the need to resolve nontariff barriers that would distort agricultural trade among Brics countries.
Initially, South African agribusinesses set their sights on China and India as countries with reasonably higher tariffs on some agricultural products and a range of nontariff barriers. With the inclusion of Saudi Arabia in Brics, South Africa would now look at three significant markets to broaden agricultural exports. It is important for South Africa to push for geographic diversification of trade, especially in the light of intensifying geo-economic tensions and the growing protectionism in traditional markets.
The original Brics countries are already an important agricultural market. According to data from Trade Map, they collectively imported about $320bn of agricultural products from the world market in 2022. About 74% of the bloc’s agricultural imports come from China, 12% from India, 8% from Russia, 4% from Brazil and 3% from South Africa.
The key agricultural products Brics countries import are soybeans, palm oil, beef, maize, berries, wheat, cotton, poultry, pork, apricots and peaches, sorghum, rice, and sugar. These are products that are produced at scale by some Brics countries, yet intra-Brics trade remains low because of tariffs and nontariff barriers.
Saudi Arabia is a major agricultural importer. Over the past five years, it has imported, on average, $21bn of agricultural products.
The dominant suppliers of farm products to Saudi Arabia are Brazil, India, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Turkey and Egypt. The top imported agricultural products were meat and edible offal, rice, barley, milk and cream, cigars, cheese, live sheep and goats, sugar cane, maize, chocolate, citrus, palm oil, oil cake, bananas, tea, vegetables and fruit juices.
South Africa is a minor player in the Saudi agricultural market, accounting for less than 2% of all the imports. The essential exportable products to the Saudi kingdom were oranges, lemons, pears, grapes, mandarins, apples, plums, grapes and avocados. An additional product likely to join this list in the coming months will be beef as South Africa recently established market access for exports to Saudi Arabia.
Notably, South Africa is generally a net exporter of some of the products mentioned above that Saudi Arabia imports from the world, albeit mainly concentrated in European, African and Asian markets. Therefore, the possibility of close co-operation and deepening of agricultural trade through the Brics+ forum from 2024 will benefit South Africa.
Again, this is not to minimise South Africa’s close relationship with the EU, the US, Africa and other regions. These markets remain strategically crucial to South Africa’s agriculture.
PODCAST: Saudi Arabia a strategic market for local agriculture exports expansion
The possibility of close co-operation and deepening of agricultural trade through the Brics+ forum from 2024 will benefit South Africa
We discuss more in this week’s podcast segment.
