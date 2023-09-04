Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards now. Here's how

“This category is critically important,” says Gallarelli. “It provides a sense of the calibre of talent about to enter the industry.”

For the students who are entered by their schools and universities, it's an opportunity to win incredible cash prizes sponsored by Park Advertising. (The winner will receive R15,000 and the first and second runners up will get R10,000 and R5,000 respectively.)

Even more valuable, it's a chance for these students to gain exposure that'll help them kick-start their careers.

“Once you get the taste of an award, you want to go bigger and better. One of the benefits of winning awards as a student is that the industry gets to see your work and learns your name,” says Raphael Kuppasamy, integrated art director at Joe Public United and second-term FM AdFocus Awards juror for the Student of the Year category.

It’s truly the first rung on the career ladder, which is why I encourage all creative schools and universities to enter their top students for this year's FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards, Kuppasamy says.