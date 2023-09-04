Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards now. Here's how
These annual awards give young creatives the chance to win cash prizes and gain valuable exposure to help kick-start their careers
There's no question that the advertising, marketing and communication industry survives and even thrives on the freshness of youth and the creativity it brings into our agency environments and client conversations, says Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA and chair of the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards.
“In a world that is fast becoming increasingly cookie-cutter and under threat of takeover from technology, human creativity is what will differentiate and distinguish us,” agrees Chris Botha, group MD of Park Advertising.
This is why the FM AdFocus Awards includes a Student of the Year category, which celebrates young, up-and-coming creatives.
About the FM AdFocus Awards
First launched in 1990, the annual FM AdFocus Awards have become the litmus test for business excellence in the advertising, marketing and communication industry.
Not only are agencies and individuals recognised for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-round business acumen.
“This category is critically important,” says Gallarelli. “It provides a sense of the calibre of talent about to enter the industry.”
For the students who are entered by their schools and universities, it's an opportunity to win incredible cash prizes sponsored by Park Advertising. (The winner will receive R15,000 and the first and second runners up will get R10,000 and R5,000 respectively.)
Even more valuable, it's a chance for these students to gain exposure that'll help them kick-start their careers.
“Once you get the taste of an award, you want to go bigger and better. One of the benefits of winning awards as a student is that the industry gets to see your work and learns your name,” says Raphael Kuppasamy, integrated art director at Joe Public United and second-term FM AdFocus Awards juror for the Student of the Year category.
It’s truly the first rung on the career ladder, which is why I encourage all creative schools and universities to enter their top students for this year's FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards, Kuppasamy says.
How to enter the FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards
South African creative schools and universities are invited to enter their top three final-year students, whether these are aspiring art directors or future copywriting superstars.
To enter, visit the FM AdFocus Awards website and complete a separate online registration form for each of the three students, adding a link to a portfolio demonstrating their stellar work.
Entries are free and close on September 13 2023 — enter now!
For queries regarding entries, contact Danette Capper via email at adfocus100@gmail.com or call 082-494-4174.
Meet the jury of the 2023 FM AdFocus Student of the Year Awards
• Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA;
• Pepe Marais, co-founder and group creative officer at Joe Public United;
• Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director at Grid Worldwide;
• Tian van den Heever, independent director;
• Nicole Ravenscroft, executive creative director at Rapt Creative;
• Thule Ngcese, creative director at Boomtown;
• Noelle Hardy, creative director at Tukio Media;
• Suhana Gordhan, independent creative;
• Raphael Kuppasamy, art director at Joe Public United; and
• Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre.