Making deliveries quiet and clean with EVs
Starting with the leasing of electric vans, a company has big plans for its logistics business
Ndia Magadagela, Wesley van der Walt and Paul Plummer, three former accountants, are hoping to bring change to the road transport industry in South Africa, where exhaust-fume-spilling heavy trucks pollute the atmosphere and damage roads.
Everlectric, a company formed four years ago by those accountants in Pretoria, is offering an all-in electric vehicle (EV) service to companies involved in moving goods quickly and efficiently. It is starting small by leasing electric-powered vans, helping businesses that are moving their trucks from petrol to EVs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.