PODCAST: Honeyed tongues and hearts of gall

30 August 2023 - 10:10
The Brics summit in Johannesburg last week has left a simmering argument among South Africans in its wake.

Was it a good thing or bad. Who have we become involved with and does it even matter?

For some the Brics summit represented a historic turning point but most proponents of that view are too young to have witnessed a turning point before so how do they know?

What is clear is that the original five Brics which numbered three democracies, are now, following the expansion of the group to 11 members, overwhelmingly undemocratic, and that has to be a pity.

At some stage, argues Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, it will matter.

PODCAST: When will Brics actually do something?

How will the Brics decide on new membership? What are the rules? Do human rights play a part? If they do how are the Chinese and Russians members?
News & Fox
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Bending principles for Brics besties

We are now firmly in bed with states that have no respect for international law
Opinion
1 week ago

China's in trouble. Why that's bad news for South Africa

China's economy is stuttering as the development model, which has enabled it to sustain rapid economic growth over the past 30 years, appears to have
Features
6 days ago
