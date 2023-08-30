Like it did to Absa and Nedbank, strong growth on the continent has given a dramatic boost to Standard Bank’s results. But can it continue?
The original five Brics which numbered three democracies, are now, following the expansion of the group to 11 members, overwhelmingly undemocratic, and that has to be a pity
The Brics summit in Johannesburg last week has left a simmering argument among South Africans in its wake.
Was it a good thing or bad. Who have we become involved with and does it even matter?
For some the Brics summit represented a historic turning point but most proponents of that view are too young to have witnessed a turning point before so how do they know?
What is clear is that the original five Brics which numbered three democracies, are now, following the expansion of the group to 11 members, overwhelmingly undemocratic, and that has to be a pity.
At some stage, argues Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, it will matter.
PODCAST: Honeyed tongues and hearts of gall
