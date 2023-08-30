HYBRID EVENT | Fuelling the future of women in Mzansi's energy sector

Innovation, sustainability, policy, leadership, technology — there's no area of the energy sector where women cannot contribute their expertise and, in doing so, shape the direction of SA's future.

Register now for an enlightening hybrid event, hosted by the Central Energy Fund in partnership with Financial Mail Connect, when the transformative potential of women in energising SA will be unpacked by some of the experts who are leading the charge.

This includes:

Ayanda Noah, group chair of the Central Energy Fund;

Ntokozo Ngcwabe, deputy director general at the department of mineral resources & energy;

Mathapelo Malao, head of energy, environment and ICT at the Development Bank of Southern Africa; and

Refilwe Buthelezi, president of the Engineering Council of SA.

Moderated by renowned broadcaster Iman Rappetti, their discussion will highlight the key challenges of gender transformation in a traditionally male-dominated sector, solutions to overcome such hurdles and the importance safeguarding energy access in an increasingly uncertain world.

