Those movie tears are for real
Want to make a South African actor cry for the camera? Just say ‘generative AI’
It’s not only Hollywood actors and screenwriters who are protesting about work conditions, particularly the encroachment of artificial intelligence (AI); their counterparts in South Africa also complain of exploitation.
While fears about generative AI have driven those in Hollywood out on strike, in South Africa there are broader concerns. Local film and TV crews say they’re particularly frustrated about contracts; the Writers Guild of South Africa (WGSA) calls some of the employment arrangements “modern-day slave labour”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.