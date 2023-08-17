Newly crowned Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
The world is weird.
Here is Natasha Joubert, the 26-year-old fashion designer, new holder of the Miss South Africa title and, her detractors might say, professional beauty pageant contestant.
The fairy dust was barely swept from the stage before Joubert was having to defend her title from critics who say the judges “favoured her”.
Sarcasm is indeed lazy humour, but isn’t that what the judges were supposed to do — favour, at least in pageants — and judge? And then choose the winner on the grounds of simply being wowed and impressed?
Critics complained that Joubert had entered the pageant in 2020 and made it to third place.After that she represented South Africa at the Miss Universe contest in 2021 — which also, weirdly, seems to be a problem for some of her critics.
The weirdest thing of all … might be that in the year 2023 there are still such things as beauty pageants
Joubert, who won three of the challenges on the competition’s Crown Chasers reality TV show, might just be, well, good at this. Like some people are good at law or building empires or designing cars.
The weirdest thing of all, of course, might be that in the year 2023 there are still such things as beauty pageants, where women, who are regularly referred to as “girls”, are paraded around like so many gilded statuettes.
The winners go on with bright and toothy smiles to travel and represent the country, drive nice cars and do good work, while dealing with all the green-eyed envy that comes with the job. While the losers …?
Is there a rule in this business that if at first you don’t succeed, beauty pageants, like skydiving, are not for you? If so, Joubert clearly did not get that particular instruction.
How to win the crown and be blamed for it
Natasha Joubert tried and tried again before succeeding — and some of her critics hold it against her
