WEBINAR | How consultants greased the wheels of state capture

In SA, millions of people are bearing the brunt of state capture, mismanagement and widespread impunity. The consequences include rolling blackouts and endemic corruption. Often forgotten, however, is the role played by management consultants in the crisis we now find ourselves in.

In many ways, the infiltration of the government by private interests, using management consultancies, is emblematic of the anti-democratic capture of the state for the benefit of private powerful elites. Globally, it facilitates lucrative extraction of fees for such consultants, but usually leaves little but losses to be borne by the public.

How do we hold such management consultancy firms accountable for enabling state capture and laundering the reputations of human rights violators?

Join Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team from Open Secrets — a non-profit organisation which exposes and builds accountability for private sector economic crimes through investigative research, advocacy and the law — for the virtual launch of its latest investigative report.

Titled The Consultants: A Corporations and Economic Crime Report, it traces the destructive power that three companies, which occupy immensely influential seats at the tables of the world’s most powerful corporations and governments, have wielded in societies such as SA. This includes McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).