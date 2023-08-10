How to bring a city to its knees
Cape Town torn as violence spills out of taxi strike and city holds hard line
10 August 2023 - 05:00
“We wanted it to end today because it’s difficult for us to do stuff. We could have been at work today. But it’s difficult to go to work because they are burning everything.”
Sibabale Dumezweni lives in Khayelitsha and works in Sea Point. The despair expressed in his words has been widespread. Across the Cape Peninsula, a violent strike by taxi associations left commuters such as Dumezweni stranded, along with hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren. Motorists were blocked by taxis that were, for once, travelling at funereal speeds...
