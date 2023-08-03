CITY CULTURE
Johannesburg Art Gallery has a history of neglect
Agonising over the ailing of Africa’s biggest art gallery
03 August 2023 - 05:00
The neglect of the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) is not the first time this “cultural jewel” has suffered such a fate.
The gallery was bequeathed to the city when it was established. After construction began in 1911, it took another four years for the building to be completed because the city council was unwilling to commit enough money to the project. It took the intervention of Florence, Lady Phillips, wife of randlord Lionel Phillips, to finish the job...
