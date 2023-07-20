Policing in South Africa: a short story
Crime-solving is suffering because there are not enough investigators to deal with all the cases
A sense of being in a dead-end job and of having little prospect of promotion while dealing with the stress brought on by piles of case dockets is driving South Africa’s shortage of detectives, and it is affecting the fight against crime.
The detective deficit that police minister Bheki Cele revealed in parliament recently can be seen across nearly all provinces, and the numbers are staggering. The worst-affected province is the North West, with a 32% shortage of detectives. This is followed by the Northern Cape, with 25.94%, the Western Cape (24.34%), the Free State (23.76%), KwaZulu-Natal (23.31%), the Eastern Cape (10.61%) and Gauteng (5.26%)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now