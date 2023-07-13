High court reverses Tendele mine stoppage
Beleaguered anthracite mine Somkhele allowed to continue operations after bloody nose for environmentalists
In a 48-page judgment delivered by judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, Tendele Mining got the go-ahead to start mining three new sites crucial for the anthracite miner’s survival.
In a blow to environmentalists, who have been trying to halt the expansion of the mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal since 2017, the court found that the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), the Global Environmental Trust (GET) and three other nonprofit organisations didn’t have a prima facie case in applying for an interdict against Tendele starting its mining operations. The mine borders the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in a community of about 200,000 people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now