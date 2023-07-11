News & Fox

PODCAST: Complain and campaign

11 July 2023 - 10:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s complaining press conference on Sunday about how much harder his job is than any other ANC head of state has Peter Bruce struggling to contain his despair.

Sure, state capture, but he was inside it. Yes, Covid was a surprise but nowhere near as big a surprise as Ramaphosa’s rough-hewed handling of it.

The shock of the rioting two years ago this week was all the greater because, typically, Ramaphosa doesn’t have the right people doing the difficult jobs.

So stop whining, make better policy choices and learn how to choose. You can’t fix everything at once. Be braver…

