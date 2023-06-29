News & Fox

PODCAST: Cyril’s subtle shuffle shuttle

29 June 2023 - 08:00

Either he doesn’t know what an economic mess we are in, or he does and is hiding it really well, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has a spring in his step at the moment.

It must be all the flying he has been doing in that 20-year-old Boeing 737 Thabo Mbeki ordered way back. Warsaw, Kyiv and St Petersburg, back to meet the prime ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands, and then off to France for a roundtable with world leaders on the future of finance before flying back to Cape Town at the weekend to close the first serious attempt in years by the ANC to form a coherent party in the province.

Is he ready to lose the elections next year? “That’s just silly,” he says, before flying off to goodness knows where. He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long … 

