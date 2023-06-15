How the health department plans to stop discrimination in clinics

The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
How does the health department deal with doctors and nurses discriminating against patients who have a higher chance of contracting HIV? Mia Malan found out more during this interview for Bhekisisa’s ...
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
A survey among more than 9,000 people from groups with a higher chance of contracting HIV shows that less than half, and in some cases not even a quarter, are greeted with a friendly face at health centres. In some of these groups, about one in five people have been refused care.
The national health department says it knows about this discrimination, and it is rolling out training that will help health workers to see to patients without judgment.
When researchers from Ritshidze, a group of organisations that represent people with HIV, asked transgender people, men who have sex with men, sex workers and injecting drug users about how they’re treated at government health centres, less than half, and in some cases not even a quarter, of the more than 9,000 respondents reported being greeted by a friendly face. Moreover, in some of these groups, about one in five people said they’ve been blocked from getting health services.
This is bad news for South Africa’s plan to curb HIV infections, which recognises these groups as key populations who need health services that can help to prevent the spread of HIV, such as getting condoms, HIV prevention pills, and testing and counselling.
People from these groups have a high chance of getting HIV — and knowing that they will be discriminated against, they stop going to clinics altogether, James Oladipo, one of the Ritshidze report’s authors, told Mia Malan in May.
It’s one more way in which discrimination fuels the spread of disease.
“Public health should be where we can run to,” says Viyonce Mabena, a trans woman who works at The Aurum Institute. But, instead, they get turned away.
Luyanda Mzimela, a trans woman who works as counsellor at one of The Aurum’s Institute POP INN clinics, where people from key populations can get free sexual health services, recounts her experience of going to a government clinic.
“I felt like I was not human. You’ve heard of human zoos [in European countries] back then? I felt like people looked at me like I’m an animal.”
So, what is the government doing to fix this? Mia Malan spoke to Thato Chidarikire, acting head of HIV programmes at the national health department, to find out in the latest episode of Bhekisisa’s monthly TV programme, Health Beat.
Mia Malan (MM): Who gives the training to health workers: the health department, or do you contract it out?
Thato Chidarikire (TC): It’s both. Most of the training happens through partners, but we also do some.
MM: What is it that you teach health workers that helps to change their attitudes?
TC: We have a training curriculum. It has a participants manual and a facilitators manual. The first few chapters have an introduction to basic HIV information, [for example, symptoms and prevention tools]. Then it introduces how to deal with clients, especially key populations, [for example] the LGBTQ community, sex workers, men who have sex with men. [This is part of the training so that health workers will] know how to respond and how to manage a situation [they are unfamiliar with]. We also train lay counsellors because they often do HIV testing.
MM: In a specific example, say, a doctor who sees a transgender patient and argues that the person is just confused about their identity, how [does the training help to] change the doctor’s attitude so that they don’t discriminate in that way?
TC: This training has video clips [where real people share their] experiences. [For example] there’s a chapter on transgender people, with a trans person talking about their experience at a [health] facility. Because of a lack of information, people [struggle to] understand [key populations]. [The curriculum] starts from the basics, from [people’s] reality. What we’re trying to [achieve is] to say: “Be sensitive, be competent.”
MM: Has the health department sent out a circular to all clinics to explain that people from key populations should never be refused health care, as the Ritshidze report recommended?
TC: I can confirm that the circular was signed and sent out.
MM: The report also recommended that the health department should work with people from populations with high HIV infection rates, for instance sex workers or drug users, to develop posters that can sensitise health workers to those populations. Has that happened?
TC: We’re working with partners who specifically serve key populations to develop education and communication material in the form of posters and pamphlets for both health-care workers and communities.
MM: Who would be the audience for materials?
TC: Anyone who uses public health facilities. [The idea is that] you will [see] posters on the walls that talk about different services that are provided by the facility. In the waiting rooms, you’ll find pamphlets that can be taken home. We also distribute the material to communities [during outreach activities].
MM: Have you investigated any cases of discrimination mentioned by the report?
TC: My office hasn’t gone out to investigate [as such]. Because our community monitoring organisation works with provincial health departments, implementation happens at the district level, and that’s where the investigations are supposed to happen. [The national department] then follows up to look at what the problems [are], especially logistics, because that’s where we have power. For example, if a report says there hasn’t been training, [it’s something we will try to resolve].
MM: What would happen if a worker is found to discriminate against someone from a key population?
TC: There would be an investigation, to get to the root cause. When we started [the] sensitisation programme with Pepfar [the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief], we went to facilities and spoke to health workers about the training. [When we hear of discrimination, we explain that as a health worker] you don’t judge, because it’s not your job. You [should] give the services [that are needed] without any judgment.
MM: The Ritshidze report also pointed out that many transgender people said they wanted access to hormone therapy. But this seems to only be available at large institutions in cities. At clinics in rural areas, people struggled to get it. How can you change that?
TC: This is a specialised therapy [that is] scheduled and [people on it] also need psychosocial support. That’s why it’s in specialised facilities like tertiary hospitals [where there are specialist doctors]. [With] our [new] HIV plan, which is [now] more community centred, we want to ensure that everyone gets the services they need. However, when we think about moving a service out of a clinic or hospital and into a community, we need to talk about the infrastructure, training, and how it’s going to be done safely. It’s a work in progress.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How the health department plans to stop discrimination in clinics
How does the health department deal with doctors and nurses discriminating against patients who have a higher chance of contracting HIV? Mia Malan found out more during this interview for Bhekisisa’s monthly TV show, ‘Health Beat’
A survey among more than 9,000 people from groups with a higher chance of contracting HIV shows that less than half, and in some cases not even a quarter, are greeted with a friendly face at health centres. In some of these groups, about one in five people have been refused care.
The national health department says it knows about this discrimination, and it is rolling out training that will help health workers to see to patients without judgment.
When researchers from Ritshidze, a group of organisations that represent people with HIV, asked transgender people, men who have sex with men, sex workers and injecting drug users about how they’re treated at government health centres, less than half, and in some cases not even a quarter, of the more than 9,000 respondents reported being greeted by a friendly face. Moreover, in some of these groups, about one in five people said they’ve been blocked from getting health services.
This is bad news for South Africa’s plan to curb HIV infections, which recognises these groups as key populations who need health services that can help to prevent the spread of HIV, such as getting condoms, HIV prevention pills, and testing and counselling.
People from these groups have a high chance of getting HIV — and knowing that they will be discriminated against, they stop going to clinics altogether, James Oladipo, one of the Ritshidze report’s authors, told Mia Malan in May.
It’s one more way in which discrimination fuels the spread of disease.
“Public health should be where we can run to,” says Viyonce Mabena, a trans woman who works at The Aurum Institute. But, instead, they get turned away.
Luyanda Mzimela, a trans woman who works as counsellor at one of The Aurum’s Institute POP INN clinics, where people from key populations can get free sexual health services, recounts her experience of going to a government clinic.
“I felt like I was not human. You’ve heard of human zoos [in European countries] back then? I felt like people looked at me like I’m an animal.”
So, what is the government doing to fix this? Mia Malan spoke to Thato Chidarikire, acting head of HIV programmes at the national health department, to find out in the latest episode of Bhekisisa’s monthly TV programme, Health Beat.
Mia Malan (MM): Who gives the training to health workers: the health department, or do you contract it out?
Thato Chidarikire (TC): It’s both. Most of the training happens through partners, but we also do some.
MM: What is it that you teach health workers that helps to change their attitudes?
TC: We have a training curriculum. It has a participants manual and a facilitators manual. The first few chapters have an introduction to basic HIV information, [for example, symptoms and prevention tools]. Then it introduces how to deal with clients, especially key populations, [for example] the LGBTQ community, sex workers, men who have sex with men. [This is part of the training so that health workers will] know how to respond and how to manage a situation [they are unfamiliar with]. We also train lay counsellors because they often do HIV testing.
MM: In a specific example, say, a doctor who sees a transgender patient and argues that the person is just confused about their identity, how [does the training help to] change the doctor’s attitude so that they don’t discriminate in that way?
TC: This training has video clips [where real people share their] experiences. [For example] there’s a chapter on transgender people, with a trans person talking about their experience at a [health] facility. Because of a lack of information, people [struggle to] understand [key populations]. [The curriculum] starts from the basics, from [people’s] reality. What we’re trying to [achieve is] to say: “Be sensitive, be competent.”
MM: Has the health department sent out a circular to all clinics to explain that people from key populations should never be refused health care, as the Ritshidze report recommended?
TC: I can confirm that the circular was signed and sent out.
MM: The report also recommended that the health department should work with people from populations with high HIV infection rates, for instance sex workers or drug users, to develop posters that can sensitise health workers to those populations. Has that happened?
TC: We’re working with partners who specifically serve key populations to develop education and communication material in the form of posters and pamphlets for both health-care workers and communities.
MM: Who would be the audience for materials?
TC: Anyone who uses public health facilities. [The idea is that] you will [see] posters on the walls that talk about different services that are provided by the facility. In the waiting rooms, you’ll find pamphlets that can be taken home. We also distribute the material to communities [during outreach activities].
MM: Have you investigated any cases of discrimination mentioned by the report?
TC: My office hasn’t gone out to investigate [as such]. Because our community monitoring organisation works with provincial health departments, implementation happens at the district level, and that’s where the investigations are supposed to happen. [The national department] then follows up to look at what the problems [are], especially logistics, because that’s where we have power. For example, if a report says there hasn’t been training, [it’s something we will try to resolve].
MM: What would happen if a worker is found to discriminate against someone from a key population?
TC: There would be an investigation, to get to the root cause. When we started [the] sensitisation programme with Pepfar [the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief], we went to facilities and spoke to health workers about the training. [When we hear of discrimination, we explain that as a health worker] you don’t judge, because it’s not your job. You [should] give the services [that are needed] without any judgment.
MM: The Ritshidze report also pointed out that many transgender people said they wanted access to hormone therapy. But this seems to only be available at large institutions in cities. At clinics in rural areas, people struggled to get it. How can you change that?
TC: This is a specialised therapy [that is] scheduled and [people on it] also need psychosocial support. That’s why it’s in specialised facilities like tertiary hospitals [where there are specialist doctors]. [With] our [new] HIV plan, which is [now] more community centred, we want to ensure that everyone gets the services they need. However, when we think about moving a service out of a clinic or hospital and into a community, we need to talk about the infrastructure, training, and how it’s going to be done safely. It’s a work in progress.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter
ALSO READ:
Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws place HIV/Aids battle at risk
Courageous LGBTQ+ minority in India defies HIV stigma with PrEP
EDITORIAL: Gay Ugandans face terrible injustice. Where is SA’s voice?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: How to diagnose and treat cholera
Is there cholera in my water?
Why diabetic drug Ozempic can help with weight loss — but not for everyone
Why better food regulations will help us fight obesity
The anti-HIV jab will be made here: 4 benefits of the deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.