The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
A new Democratic Alliance policy document threatens to do the impossible and to make the party interesting as a place of progressive ideas again
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
A new DA policy document, possibly out this week, threatens to do the impossible and to make the party interesting as a place of progressive ideas again.
Given the state the country is in, not a moment too soon. For years the official opposition has been selling “good management” as its chief political weapon but with the arrival of a new policy chief, Mat Cuthbert, come signs that the party appreciates the hunger in the electorate for something new.
In this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce hopes the DA not only finds a creative and attractive way for ward for SA, but that it stays true to its liberal roots while doing it.
PODCAST: The DA bowls me over
