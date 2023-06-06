News & Fox

PODCAST: The DA bowls me over

06 June 2023 - 10:00

​A new DA policy document, possibly out this week, threatens to do the impossible and to make the party interesting as a place of progressive ideas again.

Given the state the country is in, not a moment too soon. For years the official opposition has been selling “good management” as its chief political weapon but with the arrival of a new policy chief, Mat Cuthbert, come signs that the party appreciates the hunger in the electorate for something new.

In this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce hopes the DA not only finds a creative and attractive way for ward for SA, but that it stays true to its liberal roots while doing it.

Will 2024 be the DA’s year?

Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to ...
Features
2 months ago

CHRIS ROPER: Watching politics play out in real time

Recent media events have put South Africa’s politicians and government officials on show. These are opportunities to put the people who make ...
Opinion
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Brace for 2024’s grant election

Next year’s voting will be in winter, when the weather and Eskom’s problems will count against the ANC — so it will cling to the issue of grants
Opinion
1 month ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Songezo Zibi is no Lula, but he could just spark the change we need

In a landscape of scoundrels and populists, his rationality and integrity stand out
Opinion
1 month ago
