PODCAST: South Africa has a skills problem

31 May 2023 - 11:00

South Africans are outraged to find themselves last in a prestigious survey of how well our fourth graders can read for meaning. And they should be angry.

But the lack of education may not be, as so many people insist it is, the reason we cannot grow the economy.

The reason we can’t grow is that we don’t have sufficient skills or we have discarded too early the people that do.

In this episode of Podcasts from the Edge with Peter Bruce he revisits the argument for skills and the famous line from Harvard development economist Ricardo Hausmann that “to say that education is your growth strategy means that you are giving up on everyone who has already gone through the school system”.

South Africa sinks to the bottom of the class

The government blames Covid for South Africa’s collapse to the bottom of the global rankings in reading. It’s belatedly trying to orchestrate a ...
Features
6 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: When no-one can read SA’s operating manual

The latest Pirls results offer a sobering assessment of South Africa’s basic education system — and of the country’s future leaders and prospects
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Writing’s on the wall. Can anyone read it?

Covid compounded the literacy crisis in primary schools but the basic education department is missing in action, as usual
Opinion
2 weeks ago
