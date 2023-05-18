The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
A few pandemic habits have survived: Zoom meetings, QR codes, hand sanitiser. Not so much the ghost kitchen, an innovation that promised to change the way we eat but has turned out to be more quarantine folklore than a reliable business.
Ghost kitchens, which are restaurant kitchens that offer only delivery, became popular across the world, including South Africa. They were an affordable way for fledgling restaurants to launch on a shoestring and for existing companies to bring in revenue during the lockdown...
Ghost kitchens are dying and nobody noticed
Post-pandemic demand and the price of food send customers flocking back to quick-service restaurants
