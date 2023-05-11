Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for XDR-TB, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
Rides at Funworld, on the Durban beachfront, went under the hammer last week after third-generation owner Nic Steyn had battled in vain to sell the family business.
The eThekwini municipality refused to provide potential investors and buyers with the security of a new long-term lease, insisting it has plans to redevelop the site itself. Steyn’s vision of mentoring a new owner also did not materialise...
Durban loses the fun face of its beachfront
Lack of a lease from municipality leads to auction of 75-year-old amusement park’s rides
