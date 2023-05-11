News & Fox

Durban loses the fun face of its beachfront

Lack of a lease from municipality leads to auction of 75-year-old amusement park’s rides

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Staff Reporter

Rides at Funworld, on the Durban beachfront, went under the hammer last week after third-generation owner Nic Steyn had battled in vain to sell the family business.

The eThekwini municipality refused to provide potential investors and buyers with the security of a new long-term lease, insisting it has plans to redevelop the site itself. Steyn’s vision of mentoring a new owner also did not materialise...

