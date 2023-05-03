News & Fox

WATCH: Weight loss drugs may work — but they won’t end obesity on their own

Losing weight is hard. For many people, diets and exercise don’t work in the long term. Genetics can also play a role. In this month’s episode of Bhekisisa’s television show, Health Beat, they speak to two people who’ve used the weight loss drug semaglutide

03 May 2023 - 07:00 Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Mohale Moloi, Jessica Pitchford and Dylan Bush
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

