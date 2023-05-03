WATCH: Weight loss drugs may work — but they won’t end obesity on their own

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Losing weight is hard. For many people, diets and exercise don’t work in the long term.
Genetics can also play a role in people’s body weight (and their ability to lose it).
In this month’s episode of Health Beat, they speak to two people who’ve used the weight loss drug semaglutide (in the form of the diabetes injection Ozempic, as the weight-loss version, Wegovy, is not yet registered in South Africa).
Mia Malan asks an endocrinologist how the medicine works, who should get it, how much it costs and what the side effects are.
Malan also speaks to public health specialist Susan Goldstein of the health project Priceless SA about why products that make us fat — processed foods — need to be better regulated.
