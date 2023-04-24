News & Fox

WATCH: The anatomy of a tackle: How changing rugby laws could protect players

With plans to lower the tackle height in rugby around the world, why is the governing body for rugby considering it? The lower the height, the lower the risk of head injury. Watch for more

24 April 2023 - 14:16 Dylan Bush and Zano Kunene
Springboks Ox Nché and Lood de Jager tackle Argentina’s Facundo Isa during a Rugby Championship match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Springboks Ox Nché and Lood de Jager tackle Argentina’s Facundo Isa during a Rugby Championship match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

  • World Rugby announced plans to lower the tackle height in the community rugby game, which would make tackles above breastbone illegal.

  • The body of the ball carrier can be divided into three zones which have a different risk of head injury to the player making the tackle. 

  • Evidence shows that tackles above the shoulder pose the most risk. Here’s why a lower tackle height could make the game safer.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Will a shake-up in sports science change South African rugby?

A plagiarism scandal has rocked the sports world and cast fresh doubt over the influence of the industry in research on head injuries
