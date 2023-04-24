WATCH: The anatomy of a tackle: How changing rugby laws could protect players

The former HCI director has been quietly building up assets in largely forgotten small cap Rex Trueform after his bruising 2014 bust up with fellow HCI principal Johnny Copelyn
With plans to lower the tackle height in rugby around the world, why is the governing body for rugby considering it? Watch to find out
World Rugby announced plans to lower the tackle height in the community rugby game, which would make tackles above breastbone illegal.
The body of the ball carrier can be divided into three zones which have a different risk of head injury to the player making the tackle.
Evidence shows that tackles above the shoulder pose the most risk. Here’s why a lower tackle height could make the game safer.
