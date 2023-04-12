News & Fox

PODCAST: When you see a fork in the road, take it

12 April 2023 - 09:25

Trade is the end of the process of dreaming, investing, creating jobs and making things other people want to buy. In SA though the obvious seldom has right of way.

In this episode of Podcasts from the Edge, SA's leading trade consultant, Donald MacKay, head of XA Global Trade Advisors, explains to Peter Bruce just how much delays in making decisions about the imposition of duties or the granting of relief from them is costing local business.

Out in rural Eastern Cape, where no-one can hear you scream, MacKay stumbles across the cruel story of the Matador Slagtery, in Somerset East, the town's biggest employer, brought to its knees because officials at the department of trade, industry and competition are 17 months late in compensating the company for duties it posed on imported product otherwise unavailable in the country.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

DONALD MACKAY: Fixing SA’s trade policy process is crucial for a vibrant economy

This is especially important at times of economic distress and should not be equated with protectionism.
Opinion
2 days ago

Delays in Itac’s probes on import duties have cost SA R3bn

Regulator Itac is responsible for enforcing and monitoring duties on imports and exports
National
2 weeks ago

SA shoots itself in the foot with Russian romance, says XA Global Trade Advisors boss

Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, warns that the West might ditch SA as a trade partner over its foreign policy
Business
2 weeks ago

DONALD MACKAY: Beware backlash from top trading partners to SA support for Russia

As SA makes decisions about the war in Ukraine, it should note that the US and EU are watching closely
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: When you see a fork in the road, take it
News & Fox
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Making sense of the ‘gold mafia’ documentary
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Is a bigger cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.