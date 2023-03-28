The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Sadag used an online survey to find out how blackouts affect our state of mind
For the March edition of Bhekisisa’s television show, Health Beat, we travel to a chicken farmer in Nigel, southeast of Joburg, whose business was brought to its knees because of power cuts. Plus, Mia Malan speaks to Sadag’s Cassey Chambers and asks psychologist Tholinhlanhla Dlamini-Ngcoya what we can do to keep our heads above water during this difficult time
WATCH: How load-shedding affects mental health
There have been 422 days of rolling blackouts since 2020 and it’s taken a toll on South Africans’ mental health. A survey by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group reveals that people are dealing with anxiety, family conflict and thoughts of self-death
