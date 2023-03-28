News & Fox

WATCH: How load-shedding affects mental health

There have been 422 days of rolling blackouts since 2020 and it’s taken a toll on South Africans’ mental health. A survey by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group reveals that people are dealing with anxiety, family conflict and thoughts of self-death

28 March 2023 - 07:00 Mia Malan, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Jessica Pitchford and Dylan Bush
Blackouts are taking a toll on South Africans’ mental health, a new survey shows. Picture: Esa Alexander
Blackouts are taking a toll on South Africans’ mental health, a new survey shows. Picture: Esa Alexander

For the March edition of Bhekisisa’s television show, Health Beat, we travel to a chicken farmer in Nigel, southeast of Joburg, whose business was brought to its knees because of power cuts. Plus, Mia Malan speaks to Sadag’s Cassey Chambers and asks psychologist Tholinhlanhla Dlamini-Ngcoya what we can do to keep our heads above water during this difficult time

