PODCAST: Policies ripe for implementation in SA agriculture

Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
A tax dispute over a tiny amount of money proves to be the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
There is so much in the implementation pipeline of SA’s agriculture policy this year
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
There is so much in the implementation pipeline of SA’s agriculture policy this year. The past four years have largely seen various initiatives that sought to inject confidence in the sector. These are now ripe for implementation, especially ahead of the 2024 general elections.
A major development in recent times was the launch of the Agriculture and Agro-processing Masterplan, which offers the government and the private sector a new possibility to grow the sector, build competitiveness, attract more investment, and ensure inclusion.
More concretely, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), launched a blended finance instrument that had been in the works for a few years now.
This is a joint initiative with the Land Bank and the aim is to broaden participation by other financing agencies to achieve the required scale to make a positive dent in transforming the sector.
During various addresses, President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the soon-to-be-launched Agricultural Development and Land Reform Agency under the leadership of minister Thoko Didiza.
In the past, these programmes seemed like a pipe dream. Now they are nearing implementation. There is a window of opportunity for the government to show results in these areas since they are beyond policy development and ripe for action.
If implemented effectively, these programmes could boost growth in the sector, sustain employment, and possibly attract new investment.
For more details, listen to this week’s podcast.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Policies ripe for implementation in SA agriculture
There is so much in the implementation pipeline of SA’s agriculture policy this year. The past four years have largely seen various initiatives that sought to inject confidence in the sector. These are now ripe for implementation, especially ahead of the 2024 general elections.
A major development in recent times was the launch of the Agriculture and Agro-processing Masterplan, which offers the government and the private sector a new possibility to grow the sector, build competitiveness, attract more investment, and ensure inclusion.
More concretely, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), launched a blended finance instrument that had been in the works for a few years now.
This is a joint initiative with the Land Bank and the aim is to broaden participation by other financing agencies to achieve the required scale to make a positive dent in transforming the sector.
During various addresses, President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the soon-to-be-launched Agricultural Development and Land Reform Agency under the leadership of minister Thoko Didiza.
In the past, these programmes seemed like a pipe dream. Now they are nearing implementation. There is a window of opportunity for the government to show results in these areas since they are beyond policy development and ripe for action.
If implemented effectively, these programmes could boost growth in the sector, sustain employment, and possibly attract new investment.
For more details, listen to this week’s podcast.
PODCAST: Solid exports in South African agriculture
PODCAST: Crumbling basic infrastructure limits agriculture and tourism
PODCAST: The status of global agricultural conditions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.